Jayda Cheaves Shuts Down Paris Fashion Week With A Number Of Sizzling Looks

Social media model and influencer Jayda Cheaves has been turning heads during Paris fashion week.

The star was spotted slaying about the City of Light over the weekend in a pretty floral pink coat and matching paint set. In another picture snapped by the paparazzi, the 24-year-old was spied walking with her boyfriend rapper Lil Baby. “The Bigger Picture” hitmaker looked cozy too, sporting a fuzzy cheetah print fleece and matching shorts. The couple was spotted near Avenue Montaigne, which is considered one of the city’s most luxurious areas. The famous hotspot is home to big-name designer brands like Chanel, Christian Dior, and Louis Vuitton.

If that wasn’t enough for fans, Jayda and Baby broke the internet after they attended Balenciaga’s F/W 22′ fashion show. A picture posted to Cheaves’s account captured the two lovebirds wearing all-black Balenciaga ensembles. Fans and celebrity friends of the pair commented on their flaming hot outfits.

SZA commented, “ATE” while a fan commented, “Definition of matching the fly.”

Jayda and Baby have been dating on and off over the last couple of years. The pair also share a two-year-old son named Loyal Armani.

Check out a few more pics below.

The bustling socialite stunned in a zebra print Rick Owens jumpsuit as she galavanted around Paris on a separate occasion. Jayda shared a photo of the curve-hugging fit on Instagram, captioning the pic, “They be forgetting this a privilege.”

Jayda wasn’t playing any games this Paris Fashion week! What do you think of her effortless looks? Sound off in the comments!

