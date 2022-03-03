Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Brett Hankinson, a former Louisville Metro Police Department detective and the only officer charged in connection with the botched raid that ended the life of Breonna Taylor, has been found not guilty on three counts of felony wanton endangerment.

The charges were not for Taylor’s death, but for Hankinson’s decision to fire bullets through Taylor’s window and sliding glass door. The bullets struck a nearby apartment where three people – a man, a pregnant woman and her 5-year-old son who lived next door – were present.

Prosecutor’s argued that his actions endangered the lives of the three individuals, with the defense arguing that their client acted in defense of himself and fellow officers during the raid.

Had Hankinson been convicted, he faced one to five years in prison for each charge.

Ex-Cop Brett Hankison Found Not Guilty In Connection To Deadly Breonna Taylor Raid was originally published on theboxhouston.com

