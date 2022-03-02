Cardi B is known for her trendy style and working with some of the biggest stylists in the industry. But now, she’s giving the fashion reins over to her husband, Offset, who styled her for her latest look, and we love it!
Taking to Instagram, the “Money” rapper donned a cozy yet cute black, white and red sweatsuit. She paired the look with shiny red leather booties and red glasses which she wore on the bride of her nose. She rocked her hair in a side part, slicked back hairstyle, and donned minimal jewelry, only wearing her signature long nails in the color blue to add a clash of color.
In a series of posts, the rapper took to the social media platform to show off the trendy ensemble, captioning the photo set, “Styled by hubby.” Check it out below.
Cardi B Is A Vintage Vibe In An All Purple Richard Quinn Look
Cardi B Takes To Instagram To Show Off Her Latest Outfit As ‘Styled By Hubby’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com