Three Ex-Cops In George Floyd Civil Suit Found Guilty On All Charges

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Last year’s guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis cop who infamously murdered George Floyd in May 2020, proved to be a victory in a long and trying battle to prove that Black lives matter. However, justice was only halfway served as his three partners were still on trial in a civil suit for standing by and even holding back bystanders that very well could’ve saved Floyd’s life.

Thankfully, we’re glad to report that Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were each found guilty on all charges in their federal case.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Following two days of deliberation, a 12-person jury of all three men’s peers found them each guilty of deprivation of rights under color of the law for failing to render medical aid to Floyd. Additionally, Thao and Kueng were both charged for failing to intervene on Chauvin during his use of excessive force.

More on the guilty verdict below, via TMZ:

“As you know, Chauvin was convicted of murder last year … and has since copped a plea on the federal charges he was also facing. Thao, Kueng and Lane aren’t out of the woods yet either, BTW … they have a state criminal trial later this year.

For this case, though … Thao, Kueng, and Lane argued that they were deferring to Chauvin’s seniority and experience in the situation … and that they didn’t intend for Floyd to die under the circumstances.

Kueng and Lane also tried to explain their behavior by pointing out how new they were to the Minneapolis PD force at that point — each of them was just days into the job when the incident occurred in May 2020.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The outlet states that all three men are facing several years to life in prison, with even a possibility of the death penalty on the table. However, the latter option is only enacted in extremely rare instances, and no signs point to this being one of them.

May George Floyd continue to get the justice he rightfully deserves.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE