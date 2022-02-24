College Sports
HomeCollege Sports

Grambling State Hires Art Briles Despite Football Coach’s Firing Over College Sexual Assault Scandal

Briles, a white man, becomes a vital piece of one of the most historic HBCU football programs in the nation when many Black coaches around the NFL and college football are struggling to get opportunities.

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Iowa State v Baylor

Baylor Bears head coach Art Briles walks the sidelines as the Bears take on the Iowa State Cyclones in the second half at McLane Stadium on October 24, 2015, in Waco, Texas. | Source: Ron Jenkins / Getty

One of the most recognizable historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) is under fire after hiring a football coach linked to a major college sexual assault scandal.

Criticism abounded on social media over the reported choice for Grambling State University to hire Art Briles, infamous for Baylor University firing him in 2016 after allegations that football student-athletes were protected from the school’s disciplinary processes. On Thursday, Grambling reportedly confirmed Briles’ hiring as the HBCU football program’s offensive coordinator.

 

The NCAA proceeded to investigate those claims and found that the school “failed to report allegations of and address sexual and interpersonal violence committed on its campus.” Many of these acts were committed by players in Briles’ program.

The NCAA panel stated that when Briles received information about “potential criminal conduct” by one of his players, he “did not report the information” or “personally look any further into the matter.” The panel went further to describe Briles’ reaction to the news of alleged assaults as “deeply troubling” and said Briles “failed to meet even the most basic expectations of how a person should react to the kind of conduct at issue in this case.”

Now, Briles will be taking his talents and his baggage to Grambling State to be the offensive coordinator under newly hired head coach Hue Jackson. Jackson, who has NFL head coaching experience, hasn’t even begun his first year at Grambling but is already raising eyebrows with this hire.

Jackson brings on Briles at a time when many more people are speaking out against the negligence and apathy of decision-makers and leaders when it comes to sexual misconduct, especially on college campuses.

Also, with Briles’ being a white man, he becomes a vital piece of one of the most historic HBCU football programs in the nation when many Black coaches around the NFL and college football are struggling to get opportunities.

Most recently, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores brought this conversation back to the forefront when he filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and a few of its teams alleging racial discrimination in their hiring practices.

Grambling isn’t the first HBCU to hire a white man to coach its football team. However, traditionally, HBCUs have been a place where young Black coaches can get an opportunity to learn, grow and win.

Briles’ hiring begs the questions: Would this major Black college opportunity be better served in the hands of a hungry Black offensive mind? Or would it even be better to give the job to an older Black coach with connections and wisdom who can help get players to the next level?

Many will speculate and say that this job for Briles will just be a way to springboard himself back to a better coaching opportunity. Yet, for many other Black football minds, this could be the opportunity of a lifetime.

Jackson already had a ton of eyeballs on his program heading into the 2022 season. Now, with the hiring of Briles, the HBCU world will be skeptically waiting to see what this pairing will do.

SEE ALSO:

Beyond Basketball: CIAA Tournament Is About Connecting Generations Through HBCU Culture

Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders Makes HBCU And NCAA History With Major Endorsement Deal

HBCU alumni composite pic

Black History In The Making: HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World

21 photos Launch gallery

Black History In The Making: HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World

Continue reading Black History In The Making: HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World

Black History In The Making: HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World

UPDATED: 9:45 a.m. ET, Feb. 4, 2021: The importance of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) has arguably never been greater. And now, in the year 2021, that notion is being lived out in real-time thanks to the overwhelming number of HBCU graduates who have been making Black history through their tireless work that is literally helping to change the world. From the arenas of politics to entertainment to corporate America and well beyond, some of the most successful Black folks are -- and have been for a long time -- the proud products of HBCUs. So, in honor of Black History Month, scroll down to find out who made our list of 20 HBCU graduates who are changing the world.

Grambling State Hires Art Briles Despite Football Coach’s Firing Over College Sexual Assault Scandal  was originally published on newsone.com

Trending
Photos
Close