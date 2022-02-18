Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kanye West Makes $1.3 Million in One Night

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West Makes $1.3 Million in One Night

Kanye West announced that his new album ‘Donda 2’ will only be available on his very own platform, the Stem player!

Many fans were confused that their favorite artist’s next album will not be available on familiar streaming platforms like Apple, Amazon, Spotify or Youtube and Ye says its all because ‘today’s artist only gets 12% of the money the industry makes.’

While the stem player move might’ve initially sounded a bit crazy, it obviously didn’t bother real Yeezy fans because the ‘Jesus Walks’ rapper has already sold 6,217 units making him about 1.3 Million dollars already!

Now this is a pretty innovative idea for artist. What if all artist start developing their own platforms for their music. It is quite mind boggling to hear artists like Kanye, Meek Mill, and NBA Youngboy express their frustrations about the industry and their labels not paying them what they feel they deserve.

Kanye’s Stem player cost about $200. Are you down to pay $200 just to hear DONDA 2? Even if there’s a chance you’re not a fan of the album?

NAACP Image Awards Celebrating In A Big Way

Let’s celebrate Black History Month by supporting one of the most star-studded, elegant award shows of our time! The 2022 NAACP Image Awards will take place on February 26 hosted for the sixth time, by NAACP Image award winner, Anthony Anderson.

Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Michael Strahan, Morgan Freeman, Paula Patton, Questlove, Simu Liu, Tiffany Haddish, and Zendaya are among those presenting during the televised ceremony. Mary J Blige will be hitting the stage for another amazing performance as she is also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama series for her role as Money on “Power Book II: Ghost.”

Some of our favorite movies are up for awards, including “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Respect,” “The Harder They Fall,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” and “King Richard,” which are all up for Outstanding Motion Picture. The Entertainer Of the Year category has a crazy diverse lineup, with Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Tiffany Haddish, and Regina King all going head to head for the title.

Jennifer Hudson is also being nominated in the Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture category for her iconic role as the late Aretha Franklin in “Respect.”

The NAACP Chairman’s Award will be presented to actor Samuel L. Jackson. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of the “1619 Project,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, will be honored with the Social Justice Impact Award.

In an effort to give representation to every person nominated there will be a live stream of the awards before the official ceremony on the NAACP Image Awards Youtube channel starting Feb 21-Feb 25th before the official ceremony, televised on Feb 26th at 8pm. Presenters for the live stream include Lori Harvey, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Cory Hardrict.

