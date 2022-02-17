QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Wendy Williams Shares Personal Video on Instagram

Wendy Williams Shares Personal Video on Instagram

 

Fans are so relieved to see a healthy and happy Wendy Williams with a video reportedly recorded by her son, Kevin.

 

On a brand new Instagram page, the award winning talk show host shared this:

 

 

 

Now although Wendy appears to be in great spirits and some people started to speculate just exactly how recent the footage actually is. In the video you can hear her refer to herself as being 56-years-old when she has indeed had a birthday. She also references being in Florida enjoying time with her family and specifically mentions her mother, who has passed.

 

Wendy ends the video with a strong smile and that voice we all know and miss saying “I want to get back to New York & get on down with the Wendy Williams Show!”

 

The Queen of Daytime television is definitely missed. We will continue to send her our prayers as she continues to keep us updated on her new Instagram page.

 

[caption id="attachment_3653040" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Lifetime / lifetime[/caption] Wendy Williams spotted drippy in her fur coat and boots in the streets of New York City. The talk show host appeared to be all smiles when photos were took of her on Tuesday after coming from a wellness center visitation in Miami earlier in the month. Wendy Williams Admits Struggle With Addiction, Living In Sober House Wendy styled herself with oversized fury boots, and burnt orange fur coat and an Hermès purse as she was escorted into an SUV by her driver. Along side of Wendy also appeared to be her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. As Wendy endured the different trials and tribulations of her health journey, we also took that journey with her from afar. From first being told that she was experiencing health issues, to being on edge on wondering whether or not she would not return to her show, to being seen in a wheelchair with the potential of not being able to walk, to finding out that she would in fact not be returning to her daytime talk show as her health issues stemmed from Graves’ disease and other undisclosed maladie. Wendy Williams Allegedly Confined to Wheelchair & Suffering from Dementia The Wendy Williams Show will continue to feature guest hosts in early 2022. Fat Joe and Remy Ma are scheduled to take over when the show officially returns Jan. 10. Wendy Williams had been staying quiet about her  health progress until she told a blogger outside the Miami wellness center that she was “doing fabulous.”RELATED: Praise! Wendy Williams Finally Files For Divorce From Her Trifflin’ Husband RELATED: Wendy Williams Poses Nude For PETA (PHOTOS) RELATED: Sources Say Wendy Williams Is “Crazy Jealous” Of Sherri Shepherd’s Ratings Rise

 

 

The Tinder Swindler

Netflix

The ‘Tinder Swindler’ Acquires Hollywood Agent, To Get Own Dating Show

 

Have you binged ‘The Tinder Swindler’ on Netflix yet? Would you be down to watch a little more of Simon Leviev himself? Well he sure thinks so and maybe Hollywood does too? Reportedly the man at the center of the latest most popular documentaries this year has signed with celebrity agent Gina Rodriguez. Rodriguez has represented several famous reality television stars like TLC’s Mama June. Simon Leviev, 31, is reportedly interested in launching his own dating show with ladies competing for the ultimate prize: dating the swindler himself.

 

Do you think a network will pick up the show? We hear plan b is a podcast that will focus heavily on providing dating advice.

 

Since the show blew up, he’s been banned from all of the dating apps. Leviev is currently on Cameo selling personalized video messages ranging from $300 to $1,400.

 

 

