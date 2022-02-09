Exclusive: CeCe Winans Talks Big Game Gospel Celebration with CeeLo Green, Chloe, Mali Music & More!

The “Big Game” Gospel Celebration was launched in Miami in 1999. The event became the first, and remains the only Gospel concert sanctioned by the National Football League (NFL). Today AV caught up with Gospel legend CeCe Winans, one of the many talents scheduled to perform at this year’s event.

Hosted by Sarah Jakes Roberts and DC Young Fly, the show also features performances CeeLo Green, Chloe, Mali Music, Pastor Mike Jr, Natalie Grant, Regina Belle, LeCrae, and The NFL Players Choir.

More about the show:

The highly-anticipated 23rd Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration returns to television with faith, family and football during the biggest weekend in sports! Premiering with a brand new trio of distribution partners, Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is simulcast on Saturday, February 12 at 8pm ET/7pm CT on Bounce TV and for the very first time will stream on Prime Video and on IMDb TV, both without need of a Prime membership. The debut telecast will be followed by an encore on ION Sunday, February 13 at 12am ET/11pm CT, and will continue to be available to stream in front of the paywall on Prime Video and on IMDb TV throughout February in celebration of Black History Month.

Themed “Catch the Light,” the groundbreaking praise and worship extravaganza is an annual highlight of Super Bowl weekend, hosted this season by inspirational figure Sarah Jakes Roberts and funnyman DC Young Fly.

