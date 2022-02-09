Diva’s Daily Dirt: Julia Fox Speaks On Her Relationship With Kanye West

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Julia Fox Speaks On Her Relationship With Kanye West

Kanye’s begging for his family back on Instagram while he’s new girlfriend is gushing about him in interviews.

Julia Fox sounds pretty confident with her position in Ye’s life and sat down with the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast to tell the world.

“I’m sure there’s still some residual feelings, and that’s normal, it’s human. I also know that he’s with me now. And that’s all that matters.”

When asked if the two have put a label on their relationship the model/actress replied, “I call him my boyfriend and he calls me his girlfriend.”

She even told the haters “Time will tell, you’ll just see.”

The interview got really spicy as they went on to talk about her past run ins with the law and ex boyfriends. She seems like a fun rebound girl. Watch it in full here

Will Sherri Shepherd Inherit Wendy Williams Daytime Hit Talk Show?

Reports say it’s quite possible depending on Wendy’s health. Sources are saying Sherri Shepherd is finalizing a deal to become the permanent host on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ beginning in September, which will also mark the 15th season of the talk show altogether. Sources say the deal is allegedly almost done but is also contingent upon the legendary radio and talk show host’s health and progress. However, if for some reason, Wendy is unable to return, the network seems to have already made their decision to fill her chair with Sherri and change the name of the show come September.

What do you think about Sherri Shepherd being the new permanent host?

