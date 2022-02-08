Terrible Timing: Bradley Beal To Have Season Ending Surgery As He Approaches Final Year In Wizards Contract

It has been confirmed that Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal will be out for the remainder of the 2021-2022 NBA season.

After an amazing start to the season with the new look Wizards, this year seemed promising. Lately communication and team chemistry problems have caused the team to fall on in the NBA standings as losses continue to stack up. Beal, in his 10th season, has had a rocky transition in becoming the face of the franchise and now with this injury, this season is over for him.

NBC Sports Washington confirmed the diagnosis when Beal was re-evaluated on Tuesday. Beal first hurt himself in a game against the Grizzlies on Jan. 29 when he fell while trying to take a charge under the basket.

“Despite the last 10 days of getting intensive treatment and rehab on my wrist, it became clear that I would not be able to compete to my standards or to the level that our team and our fans deserve,” Beal said via press release. “I’m disappointed to have my season end this way, but we all agreed that this was the best decision. I look forward to coming back at 100% and continuing to lead this team as we work together to build toward the future.”

Bradley Beal is eligible to sign a five-year, $245M contract with the Wizards this summer. Beal has a $36.4M player option on next season.

Wishing him a healthy and speedy recovery!

Source: NBC Sports Washington

