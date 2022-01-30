Miss USA 2019 And ‘Extra’ Host Cheslie Kryst Dies At 30

In sad news, Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst has died by apparent suicide, her family confirms to PEOPLE . She was 30 years old and reportedly passed away earlier this morning after jumping from a 60-story building in New York City around 7:15 a.m. local time, according to a report by The New York Post. It’s reported that Kryst lived on the ninth floor of the Orion building and was last seen on a 29th-floor terrace. Kryst’s family released a statement on the devastating news, saying, “Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA, and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor, and colleague – we know her impact will live on.”

Extra also released a statement on the death of the television host, offering their “deepest condolences to all her family and friends” and in a statement published by PEOPLE earlier today, Extra stated, “Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff.”

According to The NY Post, the former beauty queen left behind a note that said she wanted to leave everything to her mother who was a former pageant competitor herself and was crowned Mrs. North Carolina in 2002. While the note left everything to her mother, it didn’t include a motive for Kryst’s apparent suicide, sources say.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Cheslie Kryst.

Don’t miss…