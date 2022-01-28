Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

If nothing else, Quavo has proven to be the busiest member of the Migos whenever he’s out here doing the solo thing and today he comes through with some new work to keep his name bubbling.

Releasing some new visuals to “Shooters Inside My Crib,” Quavo takes viewers on a sort of “A Life In The Day Of…” kind of tour as we see him go from the streets to the studio to the stage and all the ice he needs just to get through the day. What’s the chances that Soulja Boy hops on a remix to this. We all know what Big Draco does when shooters try to creep in his crib.

Back in Houston, Slim Thug continues to keep the tippin’ still going and in his clip to the LE$ featured “BHO Sessions” rolls with LE$ in a smoke filled Cadillac around the streets of Texas.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from 9th Wonder and The Musalini, Nigo featuring A$AP Rocky, and more.

QUAVO – “SHOOTERS INSIDE MY CRIB”

9TH WONDER & THE MUSALINI – “PAID IN FULL”

SLIM THUG FT. LE$ – “BHO SESSIONS”

QUANDO RONDO – “HEAT TUCKED”

NIGO FT. A$AP ROCKY – “ARYA”

CASINO JIZZLE – “LLC FREESTYLE”

G4 BOYZ – “FOOLISH BOYS”

Quavo “Shooters Inside My Crib”, Slim Thug ft. LE$ “BHO Sessions” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: