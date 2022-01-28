Clueless About The Senate, Herschel Walker Says It’s ‘Unfair’ To Ask How He’d Vote On Bill That Already Passed

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

At the end of the day, politicians are public servants.

But, of course, it’s hard to serve the public as an elected official without the proper understanding of the job at the center of the political campaign for which you’re running.

That truth was personified and then some on Thursday when Herschel Walker, the football legend-turned upstart U.S. Senate MAGA candidate in Georgia, showed his complete ignorance about how exactly the U.S. Senate works. And while it’s not a stretch of the imagination to associate limited intelligence with football players, Walker more than fumbled during an interview with a right-wing conservative news outlet that tried to gently hand off a question to him with which he should have been able to run straight to the proverbial end zone for an undeniable touchdown of an answer.

But “fumble” may be too kind of a term for this very preventable turnover that has resulted in a metaphorical loss of yards and downs in the latest indication that Walker has no business in a Senate race against the incumbent — and exponentially more qualified — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Football is an apt comparison for what happened while Walker was interviewed by the Daily Caller and asked how he would vote on the infrastructure bill that the Senate passed in November.

But Walker, perhaps battling a fine blend of pure ignorance and early-stage CTE, reacted as if he has PTSD from his days starring for the University of Georgia in the 1980s.

“I’d have to see all the facts,” Walker said, almost appearing like he caught the interviewer in a gotcha question that actually never existed in the first place. “I think that’s one thing I think.”

So, aside from the fact that Walker says he has to think about what he thinks about, as mentioned, the bipartisan $555 billion infrastructure bill was enacted on Nov. 15 of last year with even the support of uber-conservative Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The full contents of H.R.3684, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, have been posted online for more than two months and are readily available for anyone with access to Google. Not only that, but there is also no shortage of analysis pieces from news outlets spanning the political spectrum that Walker could access to help inform his opinion about the infrastructure bill.

But Walker apparently has no opinion about the infrastructure bill because, according to him, he needs to learn more about it even though it was enacted before Thanksgiving.

And then, because he likely has no other points of reference, Walker went on to use his own football analogy while continuing his nonsensical, non-answer of the question.

“You gotta be an Alabama fan because you asked that question there,” Walker said accusatorily while smirking as if he was proud of himself for the not-so-keen — and irrelevant — suspicion.

“Until I see all the facts, you can’t answer the question,” Walker continued blissfully. “That’s why it’s totally unfair to someone like myself to say, ‘what are you going to vote for?’”

Watch the painful snippet below from the interview.

The list of losses Walker has been taking doesn’t bode well for his Senate campaign, which has been endorsed by Donald Trump, no less.

Just last week, Walker attracted attention for promoting magical fairy dust and calling it a COVID-19 cure.

“Do you know, right now, I have something that can bring you into a building that would clean you from COVID as you walk through this dry mist?” Walker said during a 2020 appearance on Glenn Beck’s podcast that was recently unearthed. “As you walk through the door, it will kill any COVID on your body. EPA-, FDA-approved.”

He continued, because, of course he did: “When you leave, that will kill the virus, as you leave this here product. Then, I have something—you can go and spray down this product. Do you know? They don’t want to talk about that. They don’t want to hear about that.”

Separately, Walker also appeared to be drunk in a video marking the new year and criticizing President Joe Biden’s policies (without offering any alternatives or solutions…). Walker slurred his words so much that NewsOne writer Zack Linly likened his speech pattern to mumble rap. The video is still live on social media.

As if the above wasn’t bad enough, Walker’s campaign was also busted for lying that the candidate “graduated from UGA with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.”

And that’s all just in just the past month!

Meanwhile, Warnock has out-fundraised Walker by nearly doubling the Republican’s $5.4 million in the final quarter of last year, according to a report from the Associated Press earlier this week. In fact, Warnock is sitting on a campaign war chest of $44 million and counting. He raised more than $125 for his historic Senate campaign in 2020.

