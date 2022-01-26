Kelly Price Drops Tea About R. Kelly, Mom Of Singer’s Girlfriend Responds [VIDEO]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kelly Price opened up about her close bond with disgraced singer R. Kelly, claiming she did not witness anything inappropriate between the singer and underage girls.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Speaking to VLAD TV (see clip above), Price did note that she saw parents bring their daughters backstage to meet R. Kelly.

“In this business, and nobody really wants to talk about it, in this business, that’s not odd, that’s actually the culture. It’s the culture… I’ve seen mothers bring their daughters backstage. And that’s the thing nobody wants to talk about,” Price said.

After the interview went viral, Price revealed that Jonjelyn Savage, the mother of R. Kelly’s girlfriend Joycelyn Savage, responded by threatening her, HotNewHipHop reports.

“I said what I said and I meant what I said. I said what I had to say about R. Kelly, he’s in jail right now,” said Price in response to Savage. “I also said that’s where I believe he belongs because where there’s smoke there’s fire. But please, Ms. Savage, you threatened me and you told me I should tread lightly. You don’t know me like that.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

“I have nothing to do with what your family went through. I wasn’t around when y’all were around. I will never stand in the corner of rapists. I would never stand in the corner of somebody who is violent towards women or children, but it sounds like a hit dog is hollerin’ right now. I never said anything about your family. The statement that I made was about the industry as a culture and I stand on it. Young girls and women, period, have not been safe in this business because they’ve been preyed upon and people have known that girls who want a career, a lot of times, will do whatever is necessary to have one.”

“Unfortunately, sometimes, their parents want them to have one so bad that they will facilitate that process. Now, if that wasn’t your mom, then why are you worried about it? I never said I saw your mama backstage with you.”

Watch Price’s video interview above.

In September, R. Kelly was convicted of racketeering and sex crimes in New York and faces life in prison. In Chicago, he is charged with creating porn with underage girls, intimidating witnesses, and bribery. That trial has yet to get underway.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE