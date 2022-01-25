Thousands Gather In D.C. To Protest Against Vaccine Mandates [video]

Protestors marched from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. on Sunday (1/23/22) in objection to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. In attendance were; doctors, nurses, parents and a few controversial speakers and groups.
We’ve all seen the video of the mother who threatened to bring “loaded” guns to her child’s school over the mask mandate but thankfully those who attended this march were actually civilized. With the January 6, 2021 insurrection anniversary just a few weeks ago, the horrifying terror brought to our city definitely is still fresh. It was reported that Security was beefed up in preparation this time around.
