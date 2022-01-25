Hot Off The Wire: Kanye West Claims He Stopped A Second Kim Kardashian, Ray J Sex Tape From Leaking

It seems every other week Kanye West or Kim Kardashian are making headlines, and this time, Ye is letting the world know a few things in his most recent interview. Besides letting everyone know that the internet jokes don’t faze him, he also decided to open up about Kim Kardashian. He claimed that he returned an alleged unreleased sex tape of Kim and Ray J back to her.

During the conversation with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, West said he “went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night and then got on a red-eye.” He added, “I met this man at the airport then got on a red-eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning. And then I gave to her, and she cried when she saw it.” West added, “You know why she cried when she seen the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her, and they just saw her as a commodity.” Some social media users don’t believe the entire story, but we’re sure this won’t be the last time we hear Kanye speaking about Kim anytime soon.

This afternoon, reps for Kim tell TMZ and Page Six. x that this unreleased sex tape with Ray J DOES NOT EXIST.

An unreleased sex tape involving Kim Kardashian and Ray J does not exist, a rep for Kim tells

In Hollywood news, some social media users are outraged after DC Comics announced Ivory Aquino will be the first trans character in the upcoming 'Batgirl' film & Google revealed the list of top rappers being Google searched, but not because of their music, but for their home address…

