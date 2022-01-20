Serial Entrepreneur Jeannetta Collier On How She Broke Up With Her 9 To 5 & Teaches Women To Do The Same

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Serial Entrepreneur Jeannetta Collier is proving that the glass ceiling is only imaginary when it comes to her career and motivating women to do the same. Collier is a real estate expert, an author, and a CEO with an overall passion for serving others.

She’s passionate about transforming individuals and their businesses through her business Imaginary Glass Ceiling and her book ‘The Best YOU, A 365 Day Motivational Journey.’ While working at her corporate 9-5 job, she realized how limiting corporate America was for women and it inspired her to start her own business. From real estate to life coaching, to TV, she does it all and motivates others to push for their dreams.

Another way Collier is focusing on pushing women toward their passions is with ‘Boss Ladies Of Dallas’. The show is similar to shark tank where she along with a collaborative effort from other boss ladies helps women make steps in helping their business dreams come true.

Jeannetta Collier explains how she found her passion for serving, what she hopes for Boss Ladies of Dallas, and what advice she would give women with a dollar and a dream.

