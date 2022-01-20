podcast category header logo 2021
Neely Fuller Jr. & Author Chandran Nair l The Carl Nelson Show

Dr. Frances Cress Welsings’ mentor, Neely Fuller Jr. checks into the WOL classroom this afternoon. Brother Neely will expound on his concept of Racism/White Supremacy. In his tome, he contends that if you don’t understand how the system of Racism/White Supremacy works then everything else you think you understand will only serve to confuse you. Before Neely, author Chandran Nair debuts his book, Dismantling Global White Privilege: Equity for a Post-Western World. Chandran claims White privilege damages and distorts societies globally, not just in the United States.

