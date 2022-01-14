STREAMED: Cordae Is Spittin’, Jim Jones & DJ Drama Set Trends & More

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Cordae — From A Birds Eye View

Cordae is soaring high with the release of his sophomore album, From a Birds Eye View. The rising Maryland MC has his sights set on Hip-Hop’s apex as he unleashes a star-studded LP to follow 2019’s The Lost Boy and last year’s Just Until….EP.

Some of the game’s most well-respected acts join Cordae on this project. Stevie Wonder appears alongside Freddie Gibbs on “Champagne Glasses.” Lil Wayne shows up on the lead single “Sinister.” Lil Durk and H.E.R. team up on “Chronicles.” Elsewhere, Eminem appears on the “Parables” remix and Roddy Ricch pops up on “Gifted.” Both of the latter cuts land as extras on this release.

Cordae has been vocal about his intentions with this offering. “Each individual song has a significant place in my heart,” he wrote on social media. “They were all inspired by real life events, emotions, and experiences. With that being said, I ask y’all to please listen…from top to bottom with no pauses, skips or interruptions as this is the way it was intended to be listened to…as a complete body of work.”

Listen to From a Birds Eye View below.

Lil Wayne — Sorry 4 The Wait

Lil Wayne continues to roll out his many mixtapes for digital streaming consumption on the major platforms. This time around, the wait is ironically over for his celebrated Sorry 4 The Wait tape.

As has been the case with many mixtapes that finally make their way onto digital streaming platforms for the first time, this edition is a bit different from the original. This one boasts 4 new songs, including appearances from Allan Cubas (“Cameras”) and Lil Tecca (“Anti-Hero”).

Moreover, some of the mixtape’s songs have revamped names on the streaming release. This includes “Rollin’” which has been renamed “Tunechi Rollin’”; the Gudda Gudda-assisted “Throwed Off” which has been re-dubbed “Throwed”; and the Lil B collaboration “Grove St. Party” which has been renamed “Grove Party,” among others.

Sorry 4 The Wait originally arrived in 2011 in anticipation for Tha Carter IV. Listen to the DSP version below.

Joey Bada$$ — “THE REV3NGE”

Joey Bada$$ is back with a vengeance. After winning an Academy Award for his role in Two Distant Strangers, the New York rhymer returns to the rap game with a new single, “THE REV3NGE.”

“I got options,” Joey brags on the track, before referencing his recently-earned hardware. “I keep a chopper right on the dresser, next to my Oscar.” Later, he adds: “I just came back for the win, lotta new money in hand / Go and tell a friend to tell a friend / They say success is the best revenge.”

Directed by child., the song’s music video features a triumphant Joey rapping in a church and from within moving vehicles. “I’m ready for war,” Bada$$ announces, while holding a gun in the cinematic clip.

“REV3NGE” is expected to appear on Joey’s forthcoming LP, which should be arriving at some point this year. “The album is damn near done”, he told Hypebeast in November of last year. “Right now we’re just in the process of working on skits, finalizing the sequence, working on the entire theme and story of the album and threading it all together.”

Listen to the new single and watch its visual below.

Jim Jones & DJ Drama — Gangsta Grillz: We Set the Trends

Fresh off his celebrated work with Tyler, The Creator in 2021, DJ Drama keeps his storied Gangsta Grillz series going with the prolific Jim Jones on We Set the Trends.

Jimmy, who is coming off last year’s The Fraud Department, put his rolodex to good use on this effort, calling on some familiar faces for this project. Dave East, Fivio Foreign, Maino, Fabolous, and Migos all join in on the fun here. Bink, Bordeaux, and Non Native are among the effort’s producers.

“It’s all records done pretty much how we used to do our mixtapes back in the day,” Jones told Hot97. “We were the first people to actually put real music in a mixtape form. So I kept the same format that we would do when we was doing Diplomat mixtapes.”

Listen to We Set the Trends below.

Gunna feat. Drake — “P power”

Gunna just dropped his new album DS4EVER but he’s already making amendments to the project. This week, he unloaded a new collaboration with Drake titled “P power” as part of the LP.

Produced by Metro Boomin, Gunna raps about a rendezvous or two (“The power of the P got you poppin’ in places”) before Drizzy comes through with a verse about his own experiences and escapades (“It feel personal, my baby”).

The song originally had a more explicit title. Gunna unveiled that when he dropped the LP’s tracklisting prior to its release. Although the song didn’t appear on the initial drop for unknown reasons, it has subsequently been added on streaming services.

Listen to “P power” below.

FKA twigs — CAPRISONGS

Nearly three years after her Magdalene release, FKA twigs delivers a brand new mixtape, CAPRISONGS, a 17-track offering boasting a star-studded lineup.

The new set includes guest spots from the likes of Jorja Smith, Rema, Daniel Caesar, and The Weeknd, among many others. Abel, of course, appears on the previously-released “tears in the club.”

The eccentric singer opened up about the inspiration behind project on Twitter. “In the first lockdown i called around my team hinting that maybe i had hit the end of the road making music and putting my insides on blast how i have done for the last few years, it felt nice playing with the idea of not creating for the world,” she wrote.

Since then, she said, she was moved by conversations with friends and conversations she heard from strangers. “I started recording my friends talking and weaved it through the mixtape like a narrative of my healing. having such wonderful people around me to laugh with. made me feel lucky.”

Finally, twigs said this collection is “my response to where the world has been at in recent times.” She continued: “I have fallen back in love with music, danger, trying new things, sex, love, raves. caprisongs is my journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends.”

Listen to Caprisongs below.

