Seeing Green: Jennifer Hough Drops Harassment Lawsuit Against Nicki Minaj

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It seems that Nicki Minaj can breathe a sigh of relief. Jennifer Hough has dropped the harassment lawsuit against her.

As spotted on Complex the Queens, New York native got some good news regarding some potential legal troubles that originated with her husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty. On Wednesday, January 12 Jennifer Hough’s lawyer confirmed that his client has dropped the “Super Bass” rapper from the suit.

“The case was voluntarily dismissed as to Nicki in NY,” Hough’s lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, told Complex. “The case against Kenneth is ongoing.” Back in September of 1994 Hugh accused Petty of raping her for which he served four years in prison. The attorney went on to claim that she is not in the clear just yet though. “This does not mean that Nicki Minaj is in the clear,” Blackburn added. “In fact, she’s probably in a worst position now than prior to when the case started. So, I would say, stay tuned.”

Fast forward to August of 2021 Hugh filed a harassment lawsuit against the celebrity couple citing that the duo attempted to silence her via intimidation tactics and bribery. That following month she appeared on The Real to detail the alleged rape. Since then Nicki has vehemently denied the accusations. “During the call, I never asked her to change her story; I never offered her any money in return for a statement, and I did not threaten her with any type of harm if she chose not to provide a statement,” she said in a formal statement to Judge Eric Vitaliano. “In fact, I emphatically told her that I did not want her to lie about anything and to tell the truth about what she had just revealed to me only if she was comfortable with doing so.”

Nicki has yet to comment on the charges being dropped but showed love to her supporters when her name started trending on Twitter. Sources told TMZ that no financial compensation was offered towards the dismissal.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Seeing Green: Jennifer Hough Drops Harassment Lawsuit Against Nicki Minaj was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: