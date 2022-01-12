Janet Jackson Talks Music And Style In Allure Magazine’s February Issue

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Ahead of her Lifetime documentary, Janet Jackson is giving a sneak peek into her life via an interview with Allure. The superstar, who has given us hits and inspiration since 1973, sat down with the magazine to discuss the release of her highly anticipated documentary, Janet, which she serves as the executive producer. For Jackson, it was important that she be the one who tells her story and controls her narrative.

The magazine announced their latest cover girl on their Instagram feed early this morning.

“We’re excited to reveal Allure’s February cover; the living legend and music icon, #JanetJackson! Ahead of her highly anticipated upcoming #janetjacksondoc, we connected with Ms. Jackson in London about her cross-generational catalogue, striking personal style, and what she believes the future holds. Read more at our #linkinbio.

In the interview, Jackson reflects on what it was like growing up with her famous siblings. Making music was as easy as just writing her thoughts and feelings on paper. Take her album Control for instance. She never thought an album about her experiences would affect the world the way it did. “Writing about your life, you never, never — at least I didn’t — think about looking decades ahead,” she tells Allure. “You just write [about] what’s going on with you; at least I did.”

The album, which covered the annulment of her marriage to singer James DeBarge and the strained business relationship with her father and siblings, was the first to top the Billboard 200 albums chart in the United States and five of its commercial singles—”What Have You Done for Me Lately”, “Nasty”, “Control”, “When I Think of You”, and “Let’s Wait Awhile.”

Through this interview, you’re able to see a woman who went against the grain to create art that transcends through generations. From her music to her innovative style that still influences the masses to this day, this interview was definitely a prelude to all the gems we’ll receive by watching Jackson’s Lifetime documentary.

You can read the full Allure interview here. Tune into Janet on A&E and Lifetime on January, 28th.

