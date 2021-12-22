Voted By Jamaicans: Best Jamaican Party, Restaurant, Jerk Chicken & Patties In DC

Ever wonder which Jamaican spots in DC are considered the best according to the natives? Well the results are in from the 2021 Best of Jamaica Awards ceremony. This award show is for Jamaicans living in Jamaica or abroad to vote on the best of the best in Jamaican food and entertainment throughout the world. The categories awarded include; best Jamaican restaurant, best jerk chicken, best patties, best Jamaican events plus more. The cities participating in this award show are locations with a high population of Jamaicans living in that area. Of the Caribbean Immigrants Living in the Washington, DC, 34% are Jamaican.

Watch the full ceremony and see the results for the best of Jamaica in DC below…

Best Jamaican Restaurant In DC:

Best Jamaican Patties In DC:

Best Place To Buy Jamaican Groceries In DC:

Best Jamaican Events In DC:

