Samaria Rice Calls for ‘U.S. To Be Overthrown’ After Rittenhouse Verdict

The mother of Tamir Rice is calling for the U.S. to be “overthrown” following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse.

“I’m very annoyed about how minor, a white little boy, is not in jail for the murder of other people,” Samaria Rice said in a new interview with TMZ (see video below). “That’s just not right. His mother should go to jail too because why would you give him a gun and he’s a minor? That’s not how you’re supposed to raise your children… You knew he was going to a protest, what did you think he was going to do? He wasn’t helping out the police he killed innocent police and for that right there, he should be in jail.”

On Friday, Rittenhouse was found not guilty in the killing of two men and the wounding of a third last year during a tumultuous night of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The accused teen killer appeared emotional as the verdicts were read. After being cleared on all counts, Rittenhouse broke down in tears and hugged one of his attorneys.

His not guilty verdict comes on the 7th anniversary of Tamir’s death.

Rice was 12-years-old when he was shot by Cleveland police while playing with a toy gun on November 22, 2014.

“At the end of the day, this country needs to be overthrown. This is pitiful,” Samaria told TMZ. “Where in this country have we seen somebody pick their own jurors? When I saw that I was like are we still on planet earth? We’re praying for them right now because this is pitiful!”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Rittenhouse said he isn’t a racist and that he supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

“This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense,” Rittenhouse said. “I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement. I support peacefully demonstrating.”

Rittenhouse previously said he was at the protests to help protect a local business. He and his attorneys said he was acting in self-defense. He told Carlson he was fearful during the events that led up to the shooting.

“I tell everybody there what happened,” he said. “I said I had to do it. I was just attacked. I was dizzy. I was vomiting. I couldn’t breathe.”

Rittenhouse’s full interview with Carlson aired Monday (Nov. 22). A documentary on the case will drop next month.

