Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of slain civil rights activist Malcolm X was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home on Monday (November 22nd). Shabazz was found unconscious and unresponsive by her daughter just before 5 pm. No foul play is suspected at this time. However, the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Shabazz is the youngest of Malcolm X’s daughters.

Shabazz’s passing comes just two days after 2 Men, Khalil Islam and Muhammad Aziz were exonerated in the murder of her father, Malcolm X.

Bernice King, the daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. released a statement on Twitter saying “I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X. Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated. Be at peace, Malikah”

Malikah Shabazz was 56 years old.

Source | CNN

Related: Malcolm X Family Demands Reopening Of His Murder Investigation, Alleges NYPD & FBI Played A Role

Related: Dig At Malcolm X’s Home Turns Up Evidence Of 1700s Settlement

Malikah Shabazz, Twin Daughter Of Malcolm X, Found Dead In Her New York Apartment was originally published on classixphilly.com