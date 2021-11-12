Jeannie Mai And Husband Jeezy Enjoy Pregnancy Sex [VIDEO]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Jeannie Mai wants you to know that she and hubby Jeezy enjoy having sex while she’s seven months pregnant.

“One of my favorite positions is actually being on top of J because you see your belly, you see his face [and] he gets to play,” said Mai, 42, in the latest installation of her YouTube vlog “Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai.”

“The Real” co-host and the rapper, 44, married in April and are expecting their first child together early next year.

Jeezy is reportedly a father to two sons and a toddler daughter from previous relationships.

“He likes playing with your belly or playing with your breasts,” Mai said of her intimate moments with Jeezy.

“I didn’t tell him to do this, so him normalizing that the baby’s there … You know how some men might be like, ‘I don’t wanna touch the baby’ or maybe ‘I’m not touching the belly?’ ”

Mai thinks it’s “beautiful” that their unborn child has an active role in her sexy times with Jeezy.

“Like, yo, you gotta be up in the mix in this,” she joked, talking to her bulging belly. “This is how you got made!”

Mai was previously married for 10 years to ex Freddy Harteis and has been candid in the past about her aversion to having children due to childhood trauma from sexual molestation.

She credits Jeezy for making her feel confident enough to want to build a family.

“I’m so thankful because I’ve never felt this ready,” she explained. “I’ve been through so much, and I’ve survived and I’m shining. My heart is ready. I was meant to be a mom.”

