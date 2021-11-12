8 Things We Learned from Kanye West On Drink Champs Pt. 2

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Last week, Kanye West had social media ablaze with his controversial Drink Champs interview in which he shared many personal opinions about his peers and fellow artists that had listeners and viewers constantly slapping their foreheads in surprise.

Now we have part 2 of the interview in which he’s joined by Larry Hover Jr. and though it’s not nearly as eye-opening as the first installment, it does contain some interesting tidbits that would have a few people talking. From his views on his MAGA man, Donald Trump to how he plans on helping Larry Hover get released from prison, Ye has many things to get off his chest that may or may not rub people the wrong way.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Kanye West on Drink Champs.

Kanye says that when he went to the White House, he did bring up the situation revolving around Larry Hover’s incarceration. Of course the Trump administration didn’t take it up and decided to instead pardon many white nationalists and corrupt Republicans instead.

Talking about Donald Trump, Kanye says he went from the culture’s “most favorite white person” to someone that the media and democrats demonized with the use of Black celebrities. That being said he recalls how he called Trump and the Racist-In-Chief told him “You’re my friend. My Black approval rating went up 40% when you came to the White House.” But yeah, he’s not being used by politicians for political gain.

To help Larry Hover get out of jail, Kanye says that they hired the lawyer who got Bill Cosby out of prison. If that man got “Pill” Cosby out of doing his bid, then there’s a good chance Larry Hover may see his freedom once again after all.

Kanye feels that people don’t want Kim Kardashian to become a lawyer because she might inspire a generation of women to dress more appropriately and be professional instead of half-nude IG models. Sounds about right.

Ye says that Michael Jordan won’t meet with him based off his “Yeezy jumped over the Jumpman.” He also feels that Nike hasn’t had nothing since he left the company a few years ago. Now that he’s “running” adidas and The Gap, Kanye calls himself “Young [Vladimir] Putin. No wonder he loves Donald Trump so much.

Touching on the Only Fans wave, Kanye says he feels women do it for the attention and “flowers,” while men who do it lower their power because of “desire” and basically because they “just be horny.” He also added that he bootlegs his Only Fans via Reddit.

Kanye says Jay-Z became his idol when he saw him in the middle of a fight that broke out in Atlanta at a Jermaine Dupri event and Hov stood there all “stoic” throughout the drama.

Though he “posed” as a backpack rapper, Ye apologizes to that community for “using” them to help put himself on. He says he was never into that music and was into street rap. He even took a minute to say “I apologize to once again to [Talib] Kweli, I never f*cked with your raps.”

8 Things We Learned from Kanye West On Drink Champs Pt. 2

