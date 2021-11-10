No Death Penalty For The Suspects In Jam Master Jay Murder Case

The murder of one of Hip-Hop’s most beloved figures in Jam Master Jay is still a sore spot for the culture. And a recent development in the prosecution of those alleged to have murdered him, where lawyers will not be seeking the death penalty in the case, might be adding more salt to the wound.

According to a report by ABC News, documents filed in a Brooklyn, New York federal court this past Saturday (November 6th) show lawyers for the prosecution expressing that they have been directed not to seek the death penalty by the Department of Justice if the two accused killers, Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington were to be convicted. “Please be advised that United States Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has authorized and directed the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York not to seek the death penalty against defendants Karl Jordan, Jr. and Ronald Washington,” the letter said. The defendants, if convicted would instead be eligible to receive life sentences in prison.

The request compelled the presiding judge to cancel a remote conference on the status of the case that was set for Monday (November 8th), according to the judge’s clerk. The clerk then explained that the judge would issue a letter detailing the next steps to be taken in the case proceedings.

Karl Jordan, Jr., 36, has been accused of fatally shooting the DJ of the legendary rap group RUN-DMC in his recording studio in Jamaica, Queens in October 2022. The murder was allegedly over a drug deal involving the two going sour. Ronald Washington has been named as someone who conspired with Jordan to commit the murder even though he didn’t pull the trigger according to investigative documents from the prosecution. The case had been cold for almost 20 years until a witness came forward with testimony that incriminated Jordan and Washington, who were arrested and charged in August 2020. Lawyers for Jordan and Washington were unavailable to provide any comment when contacted by the press about the development. Currently, there is no date set for the upcoming trial.

