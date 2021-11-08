Inspirational Lifestyles: The Power of Being Thankful By Joyce Meyer – When There Seem To Be No Way (Day #8)

When There Seems to Be No Way (Day #8)

Have you ever faced a situation and said, “There is no way this can ever be?” Maybe some of these thoughts weigh on your mind:

There is no way I can handle the pressure at work.

There is no way I can pay my bills.

There is no way to save my marriage.

There is no way I can go back to college now.

With God’s help, there is always a way. This is a beautiful truth to be grateful for. It may not be easy; it may not be convenient; it may not come quickly. You may have to go over, under, around, or through difficulty—but if you will simply keep on keeping on, you will find a way. Jesus said in John 14:6, “I am the Way and the Truth and the Life.” He is the Way, and He will help you find a way even where there doesn’t seem to be one.

Prayer of Thanks: Father, I thank You that You have “made a way in the wilderness.” Help me to focus on You and not on my circumstances. Thank You that You are making a way for me today.

Scripture Reference:

Isaiah 43:19 Behold, I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it? I will even make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert.

