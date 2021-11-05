Posted On The Corner
HomePosted On The Corner

Yella Beezy Arrested On Sexual Assault & Gun Charges In Texas

Yella Beezy LIVE At #979CarShow (PHOTOS)

Source: @Saybrea / Radio One

Yella Beezy is once again in police custody but the charges levied against him are far more serious than prior arrests.According to TMZ, the rapper was arrested Friday (November 5) on charges of sexual assault and weapons possession. He was held in Collin County, a suburb of Dallas and was booked on three separate charges: felony sexual assault, felony abandoned endangered child and a misdemeanor of unlawfully carrying a weapon.

It’s Yella Beezy’s second arrest in Texas in as many months and his third of the year. In August, he was arrested on gun and drug charges though he disputed he was pulled over due to a technicality.

Although he was found in possession of 40 grams of a controlled substance, a rifle and four handguns – he detailed the controlled substance was hand sanitizer disguised as lean bottles.

“Wen they run test on the Hand Sanitizer the charges gone be dropped,” he wrote in a since deleted Instagram post. “Lied again and said the dogs ‘alerted’ on my car – everybody know i don’t smoke! On straight bs…. i told the man smell it or put it on your hand and they wouldn’t , couldn’t do nothing about the guns Cuzz everything legit but when guns and ‘drugs’ together that’s a case.

“Even tho it’s hand sanitizer they still charged me until they find out lol … all they had to do was smell it or put some on took money , jewelry and phones for what ???? Crazy !”

In February, he was pulled over by police and proclaimed his “rights were violated” after he allegedly ran a stop sign.
Although cops said the rapper’s vehicle smelled like marijuana and discovered an unlicensed firearm inside, Yella Beezy’s manager called the arrest “police harassment,” claiming the gun was registered.
RELATED: Wale Links With Yella Beezy &amp; Maxo Kream For ‘Down South’ [NEW MUSIC]
RELATED: Watch Big Moe’s “Bar Yar Yar (I Like Barre Baby)” Video Feat. Yella Beezy [NEW VIDEO]

Yella Beezy Arrested On Sexual Assault & Gun Charges In Texas  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Close