T-Pain “I’m Cool With That,” Kodak Black “Super Gremlin” & More | Daily Visuals

T-Pain burst onto the scene more than 10 years ago talking about being in love with a stripper, and now in 2021 it seems like he’s still dealing with the same issues he was in 2005.

In his latest visuals to “I’m Cool With That,” the Godfather of Auto-Tune seems to be smitten with a exotic dancer as he lamps in a home filled with portraits of booties in thongs in various positions. Did he get these pictures framed at a Michael’s or something?

Back in Miami, Kodak Black continues to appreciate his Trump granted freedom and in his clip to “Super Gremlin” kicks it with a devilish dressed woman in a padded room with nothing but a dirty mattress. All that ice and y’all ain’t get a hotel room? Keeping it gritty forreal forreal.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Don Q, Baby Smoove, and more.

T-PAIN – “I’M COOL WITH THAT”

KODAK BLACK – “SUPER GREMLIN”

LIL REKK – “GAME TIME”

DON Q – “WHO WANT SMOKE”

BABY SMOOVE – “JERSEY”

TREY TWIZZ – “CRY NO MORE”

RICH RHYMER FT. DAVE EAST – “ROSE IN HARLEM”

OG – “T.H.C”

