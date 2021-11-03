Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The queen of fashion has done it again. Last night (November 2), Rihanna stepped out to dinner at Carbone to celebrate her grandfather’s birthday in New York City’s Greenwich Village rocking an acid green peacoat that we have to get our hands on this season!

The Fenty Beauty entrepreneur’s wide-leg Rick Owens jeans and black blouse were already a fashion statement, but when she added the coat her entire look was set into the stratosphere. Rih Rih’s acid-green “Waisted” coat dress is from Marina Moscone’s pre-fall 2021 collection. The coat was crafted from soft wool and features hand-painted buttons, notched lapels, and a cinched waist. According to Vogue, the self-made billionaire paired the look with a pair of Savage x Fenty’s chartreuse Caged Lace gloves and rocked an oversized emerald pendant from custom jewelry store RoseArk around her neck. To add the extra coolness factor, she rocked a pair of all-black shades and wore her dark hair in a wet and wavy look as she was caught looking fly as ever by walking the streets of the Big Apple.

Check out the fashionable ensemble below.

This Bad Gal can do no wrong with it comes to fashion! She literally kills it every time! What do you think of Rihanna’s acid-green coat? Would you splurge?

Don’t miss…

Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna A Billionaire

Rihanna And LVMH Put The Fenty Fashion House On Hold

Rihanna Steps Out In NYC In An Acid Green Peacoat And We’re Like Yas! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web: