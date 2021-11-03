Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Despite Months Of Anti-Police Protests, Minneapolis Voters Decide To Stick With City’s Cops After All

One of the groups working to get support for Question 2 signaled that even in defeat there was a moral victory.

Voters have rejected a ballot question that would have reimagined public safety in Minneapolis replacing the city’s police department, which has been at the center of racial justice protests following the murder of George Floyd last year.

Fewer than 50 percent of voters cast their ballots in favor of replacing the Minneapolis Police Department, a figure that was not enough to counter those who opposed the charter amendment that would have given the city a Department of Public Safety instead.

According to CBS Minnesota, 56 percent of voters — more than 80,000 people — were against replacing the city’s police department, compared to 44 percent — nearly 63,000 people — who wanted the opposite.

One of the groups working to get support for Question 2 signaled that even in defeat there was a moral victory.

“We changed the conversation about what public safety should look like. We showed the country and the world the power of democracy and of the people,” Yes 4 Minneapolis tweeted late Tuesday night after it became apparent that the charter amendment would not pass. “Now, we will work to hold the system accountable. We will work to heal our city and create safer streets for all our communities.”

The Minneapolis Police Department is set up so that it is shielded from meaningful accountability. The charter amendment was meant to change that, organizers said.

“It is literally the only police department that is set up this way in the entire state,” Miski Noor, an organizer with Black Visions, told NewsOne days before Tuesday’s election.

Noor said the campaign to change the city charter was ultimately a heavy lift for the community.

“We had to actually collect petition signatures to get it on the ballot this year,” Noor explained. “We had to collect at least 12,000 signatures; we collected over 22,000 signatures to get it on the ballot this year. This was through the rain and the Minnesota winter. During a pandemic, we still got 22,000 signatures and got people to show up and show out to make that happen.”

Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin literally sparked nearly 18 months of ongoing protests against the city’s police department, including demonstrators famously setting a precinct on fire and burning it down in the aftermath of the grisly killing of the unarmed, handcuffed Black man accused of the nonviolent crime of using a counterfeit bill at a local store.

Momentum had seemingly built to successfully reimagine public safety in the city, including calls last year from city council members who pledged to disband the Minneapolis Police Department.

The Yes on Question 2 campaign also had support from other local elected officials, including Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office secured a guilty verdict for Chauvin.

“We often look back in history admiringly at courageous leaders who stood for progress & justice – despite opposition,” Ellison tweeted on Monday. “In midst of the battle, their courage and vision are not always obvious to all. How can we muster vision, faith courage to act when it matters most?”

It appears that Minneapolis voters have answered his question.

SEE ALSO:

Over A Year After George Floyd’s Murder, Minneapolis Residents Organize To Expand Public Safety And Housing Opportunity

‘Failure For Our Democracy’: Senate Fails To Advance Police Reform Dropping The Ball On George Floyd Justice In Policing Act

Four Minneapolis police officers fired after man dies in police custody

George Floyd Protest Is Marred By Violence As Minneapolis Police Come Ready For War

68 photos Launch gallery

George Floyd Protest Is Marred By Violence As Minneapolis Police Come Ready For War

Continue reading George Floyd Protest Is Marred By Violence As Minneapolis Police Come Ready For War

George Floyd Protest Is Marred By Violence As Minneapolis Police Come Ready For War

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sILkHCqzs24 A peaceful demonstration against police violence descended into chaos as protesters marched in Minneapolis one day after an officer was accused of killing an unarmed Black man by kneeling on his neck while he was face-down on a city street. Members of the Minneapolis Police Department in riot gear greeted protesters with mace, tear gas and rubber bullets despite having seen four officers get fired for their role in the what critics have called the "murder" of George Floyd, whose death was recorded by bystanders warning cops they were going to kill him. [caption id="attachment_3948744" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] The Memorial Day police killing prompted hundreds if not more than 1,000 protesters to flock Tuesday afternoon around the intersection where Floyd, 46, was killed. They first gathered outside the Cup Foods store on Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street where the brazen killing took place before marching towards the police department's 3rd Precinct, where the fired officers are believed to have worked. The protest ran well into the early hours of Wednesday morning. https://twitter.com/KeaonDousti/status/1265437893255933954?s=20 That included the apparent lead vigilante cop, Derek Chauvin, who could be seen steadily applying pressure to Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed and not fazed at all by the witnesses recording him killing a handcuffed man begging for his life. Chauvin and three other Minneapolis cops were fired on Tuesday. [caption id="attachment_3948920" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Multiple people were shown apparently being hit by rubber bullets fired by the police, including one woman who appeared to have been shot in the head or face by one of the non-lethal projectiles. https://twitter.com/modalmar/status/1265487947949842432?s=20 There were reports of vandalism and looting by purported protesters, though it was not clear who the alleged culprits were. There was also a report on the police scanner that someone was riding around shooting a BB gun at police. That seemed to give police the green light to go on the offense.   https://twitter.com/zola_ellen/status/1265489929917935618?s=20 Aside from shooting rubber bullets and macing protesters, cops also fired off tear gas at the crowd. https://twitter.com/AndrewMannix/status/1265466158104354822?s=20 https://twitter.com/HaleyWanders/status/1265485860620861443?s=20 Protesters vowed to keep his Floyd's alive in an effort to achieve legal and social justice in the Minneapolis area's latest high-profile police killing of a Black person.  [caption id="attachment_3948918" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Signs and chants of "Black Lives Matter" could be seen and heard as aerial shots of the protest showed just how massive the demonstration actually was. [caption id="attachment_3948954" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty[/caption] Chance The Rapper even made an appearance at a protest in Chicago and addressed the crowd with some words of frustration from seeing yet another unarmed Black man killed by police. https://twitter.com/MikeLoweReports/status/1265406599163764737 But the cops apparently didn't listen to Chance The Rapper's words and instead put on their tactical gear to confront protesters with weapons that are supposed to be non-lethal but certainly not non-violent. Images of people getting mace sprayed in their faces by police and having tear gas thrown at them and rubber bullets shot at them were all over social media. Photo agency Getty Images was also on the scene to document the protest that assembled in peace as a reaction to police violence only for cops to apparently incite more violence at the demonstration. [caption id="attachment_3948917" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Scroll down for more moving images and video footage from the protest and to see the extent of the violent police response to the unnecessary and preventable police death of Floyd for the nonviolent alleged offense of forgery.

Despite Months Of Anti-Police Protests, Minneapolis Voters Decide To Stick With City’s Cops After All  was originally published on newsone.com

Close