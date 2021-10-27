Rapper Kevin Gates spoke about the mental, spiritual, and health benefits of semen retention during a recent interview on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. sex health
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
As reported by SandraRose, the 35-year-old Louisiana native shared his bedroom habits and the importance of men pleasing their partners.
“And another thing… that’s like, really healing to your body, it’s gonna sound crazy, is semen retention,” he said.
“Not releasing no semen. Like, you can have sex and it’s beautiful… You can have sex, but your intention should be to please your partner.”
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Kevin, who is married to Instagram model and entrepreneur Dreka Gates, said holding semen will “heal your central nervous system and everything. Heal your brain.”
He added, “That’s just me, I aim to please my partner — whatever partner I’m dealing with at the time.”
Watch Kevin explain it via the clip above, and let us know in the comments if you agree that men should practice semen retention.
According to Healthline.com, per sandrarose.com, benefits of semen retention include:
Mentally
more confidence and self-control
less anxiety and depression
increased motivation
better memory, concentration
Physically
greater vitality
increased muscle growth
thicker hair, deeper voice
improved sperm quality
Spiritually
deeper relationships
stronger life force
better overall happiness
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Rapper Kevin Gates Urges Men To Practice Semen Retention [VIDEO]
- Watch Viola Davis Question Sandra Bullock’s White Privilege in Trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Unforgivable’
- Stacey Abrams Group Donates $1.34M To Wipe Out Medical Debts
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE