Moments From The 13th Annual Spirit Of Praise [Photos]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQgOh2mPgw4 In one night, Praise 104.1 and Spirit 1340am brought you performances from Jokia, Damon Little, Joshua Rogers, Jabari Johnson, Jor’Dan Armstrong, Rudy Currence, Bryan Popin, Jermaine Dolly, Jekalyn Carr, Byron Cage, Pastor Mike Jr., JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise and the legendary The Clark Sisters! Check out some of the best moments from the 13th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration! Enjoyed the event? Click Here To Donate: https://bit.ly/SOPDONATE Also Check Out: The 13th Annual Spirit of Praise Bonus Footage