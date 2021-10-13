Ludacris On Why He Feels His New Animated Series ‘Karma’s World’ Is “Going To Change The World”

When it comes to the makings of a Renaissance Man, hip-hop veteran and celebrated actor Ludacris has checked off all the boxes to confidently wear the title.

Luda’s next venture will be an animated series with Netflix titled Karma’s World, and he stopped by the Russ Parr Morning Show to catch up with old acquaintances and discuss his new project.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Taking over a decade to get it right, Ludacris worked alongside his daughter to develop the core idea for Karma’s World to make sure it upheld an authenticity for young Black girls with big dreams of their own. The show is set to premiere in over 191 countries simultaneously, and will follow the journeys of a young girl named Karma with a sole goal to be an influential rapper.

Listen to Ludacris below for a breakdown of Karma’s World, which premieres on Netflix this Friday (Oct 15):

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: