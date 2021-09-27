‘We Are Appalled’: FedEx Fires Driver Who Refused to Service Homes With BLM or Biden/Harris Flags (Watch)

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A FedEx driver who went viral with his video admitting his refusal to deliver packages to homes with Black Lives Matter or Biden/Harris flags, has been fired.

Vincent Paterno, based in the state of Washington, was drop-kicked after posting a TikTok video – in his FedEx uniform – saying, “Just wanted to come on here and let all you know … if you have a Joe Biden, Kamala f–king camel toe posted up in front of your house, Black Lives Matter — I will not deliver your s—.”

“I will not deliver your s—. I will bring that back to the station,” he smirked. “And I will keep doing that s—. Have a good day.”

Well now, he’s not delivering packages to any home. The company confirmed to TooFab that he has been fired, adding: “We are appalled by the behavior depicted in this video, which does not reflect the views of FedEx. This individual is no longer providing service on behalf of the company.”

