ChatCPT Curated a 90's Summer R&B and Hip Hop Playlist
We Asked ChatCPT to Curate the Ultimate 90’s Summer R&B and Hip Hop Playlist
- 90s music defined black culture, launching household names like Mary J. Blige and Outkast.
- The playlist features timeless hits that instantly transport listeners back to summertime in the 90s.
- Songs span from slow jams to party anthems, reflecting the diverse sounds that defined the era.
A time was had in the 90’s! Music played a pivotal role in black culture, catapulting some of the biggest names into mainstream, giving us budding stars household names like Mary J. Blige, Outkast, Erykah Badu, Will Smith, TLC, Mariah Carey, and more!
So we took it to Chat GPT to curate the ultimate summer R&B and Hip Hop playlist that encompasses the vibe and spirit of the 90s. Whether it was blasting from somebody’s uncle’s speakers at the cookout, playing through headphones on a summer bus ride, or soundtracking a family reunion, these songs instantly transport R&B and hip hop lovers back to summertime in the ’90s.
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Check out our ultimate summer R&B and Hip Hop ’90s playlist that will have you remembering when gas was 99 cents a gallon! From slow jams to party anthems, these records still hit decades later.
“Candy Rain” by Soul For Real
Featured on their debut album entitled Candy Rain, this single was released in 1994.
“Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
Released in 1991, this song served as the lead single from their fourth studio album.
“Poison” by Bell Biv DeVoe
This song was released in 1990 off their debut album
“Can We Talk” by Tevin Campbell
Released in 1993 this song was the lead single from his album “I’m Ready”
‘This Is How We Do It’ Montell Jordan
“Waterfalls” by TLC
Released in 1994 this was the third single form their album CrazySexyCool
Back That Thang Up by Juvenile
Officially released in 1999 this single is off his 400 Degreez album.
“Return of the Mack” by Mark Morrison
Released in 1996 this song came from his debut album
“No Diggity” by Blackstreet
Released in 1996 this single came from their album titled Another Level.
“Hey Mr. D.J.” by Zhané
This song dropped in 1993 and was later included on their “Pronounced Jah-Nay” album.
“Real Love” by Mary J. Blige
This was the second single off her debut album What’s the 411? released in 1992
“Get Me Home” by Foxy Brown ft. Blackstreet
Released in 1996 off her debut album Ill Na Na
“U Know What’s Up” by Donell Jones
Released in 1999 off his sophomore album, Where I Wanna Be
“Fantasy” by Mariah Carey
Released in 1995 off her fifth studio album Daydream
“Doo Wop (That Thing)” by Lauryn Hill
Released in 1998 off her debut album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill
“Player’s Ball” by OutKast
Released in 1993 and later included on their Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik album
“If I Ever Fall in Love” by Shai
Released in 1992 off their album If I Ever Fall in Love
“Tyrone” By Erykah Badu
Released in 1997 from her live album.
What do you think? Did ChatGPT get it right? Tell us what song instantly takes YOU back to summertime in the ’90s? Tell us in the comments.