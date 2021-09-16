Master P on Financial Empowerment, Hurricane Ida Impact on New Orleans, Upcoming TV Show & More

Few hip-hop veterans get the respect that’s given to No Limit Records pioneer Master P, and that’s mainly due to the strict code of ethics he follows and regularly bestows upon his family.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

We had the honor of getting P to stop by the Russ Parr Morning Show recently for a brief chat to discuss the importance of education & creativity in order to empower entrepreneurs, what we can expect from his new TV show on the Oprah Winfrey Network and the devastation Hurricane Ida has made on his city of New Orleans.

Listen below to get a quick lesson on family, entrepreneurship and coming through for N’awlins during the city’s dire time of need from a proven “master” in his field:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: