The vultures are out and are trying to feed on Nipsey Hussle’s name. His estate is now filing a lawsuit against a company who is selling unauthorized merch.

As spotted on TMZ the late great rapper’s likeness is being used by individuals who do not have any true connections to him or his inner circle. According to the article his brother and administrator to his estate, Samiel Asghedom, has just filed a lawsuit against several corporations that he believes are illegally selling fake Marathon clothing.

He claims that the Nipsey Hussle estate has rights to several trademarks that are synonymous with the “Racks In The Middle” rapper. This includes the iconic “Crenshaw” logo for clothing and another clothing line billed as “South Central State of Mind”. According to the legal documentation the e-commerce companies in question have targeted Illinois customer based thus Samiel has filed the lawsuit in that same state. Even more alarming is that all the sites all share very similar misspellings and grammar struggles which all point to being managed by the same ownership group. The estate is asking that these sites forfeit the rights to their domain names and cease selling the black market goods and pay close to $2 million dollar in damages.

This is not the first time the estate has had to take another entity to court over Nip. Earlier this year they took an organization called Crips LLC, yes you read that correctly, to court with similar claims that they were trying to cash in on Hussle’s fame with no care for his legacy.

Nipsey Hussle Estate Sues Companies Selling Bootleg Merch was originally published on hiphopwired.com