Fans Concerned Over 16-Year-Old Honey Boo Boo’s Relationship With 20-Year-Old Black Man⁠

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Honey Boo Boo, 16, revealed that she is dating a 20-year-old Black college student, leaving fans side-eyeing the relationship.⁠

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

⁠

According to a source close to the 16-year-old reality star, whose real name is Alana Thompson, she has been dating Dralin Carswell for the past six months. The insider claims that the two are “attached at the hip.” Despite the age difference, Thompson’s family approves of the relationship.⁠

⁠

Back in March, Carswell changed his Facebook status to “in a relationship.” A private Facebook page for Thompson previously showed a cover photo of the couple together, but it has since been changed.⁠

⁠

Despite the couple residing in Georgia, where the legal age of consent is 16, social media slammed the relationship. Fans called for her sister and legal guardian, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, to intervene. One Twitter user wrote, “Someone arrest honey boo boo boyfriend.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Annnnd the the social media “peanut gallery” says …

If he was white (there) wouldn’t be a article about this!

One it’s because he’s black…………… 2 don’t tell me y’all expected anything less from this child 🤦🏾‍♀️😭

You got 50 year olds like Scott disik dating 18 year old and y’all trippin over this

that’s normal trailer park behavior…

I guess I’m just surprised she not with a cousin

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: