Hot Off The Wire: ‘The View’ Isn’t Ready To Fill Empty Seat Just Yet + Soulja Boy Calls Out Kanye

Alfredas just hit us with the latest music industry buzz for “Hot Off The Wire” on the Russ Parr Morning Show, and fans of The View, those with strong opinions on Kanye West’s new album, DONDA, and anyone keeping up with the R. Kelly trial will definitely get the scoop today.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

The View lost a longtime host recently with the departure of Meghan McCain, and now the hunt is on for who might replace her — or is it? You might actually like how they plan on filling that extra chair moving forward, almost as much as Kanye West fans who enjoyed his new album so much that it garnered 100 million global streams in just 24 hours. Still, it wasn’t enough to top his current rap rival Drake, who currently still holds the #1 spot for most streams in a day for his 2018 LP, Scorpion.

Listen further below for the full “Hot Off The Wire” recap with Alfredas, which also touches on the man that testified in R. Kelly’s trial with some shocking claims of sexual abuse against the disgraced R&B veteran and Soulja Boy’s beef with Kanye for being left off DONDA:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: