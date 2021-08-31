Cops Identify Deranged White Man Who Ran Up On Black Newscaster Reporting On Hurricane Ida

Listen: There is already an exhaustingly long list of things Black people can’t do without white people coming to mind our business.
We can’t walk down streets in predominately white neighborhoods; we can’t shop; we can’t chill at the park; we can’t hang flags in from of our own homes; and now, we can’t be journalists live on the air reporting on a Category 4 hurricane that landed in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.
Y’all weren’t ready for that last one, were you? Well, I’ll explain.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
On Monday, MSNBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster was braving the weather in Mississippi in order to report on the impact of Hurricane Ida there.
Suddenly, a white pickup truck pulls up.
Now, if you’re Black, a pickup truck pulling up in Mississippi is already cause for alarm. There’s no historical data to back this up, but I’m pretty sure nine out of every 10 lynching stories in Mississippi started with a pickup truck pulling up on a Black man. Pickup trucks are to racist white people what Dodge Challengers are to Black men in Atlanta.
Anyway, a white man can be seen on camera getting out of the truck and charging towards Brewster and his cameraman shouting something about them needing to “report on this accurately” because, for whatever reason, this white man appears to be afraid some “fake news” reporter is about to lie and say the unvaccinated hurricane committed an act of police brutality and it’s all Trump’s fault. (I’m just guessing here.)
You can tell Brewster’s “crazy white man” alert started sounding off the second Great Value Al Bundy started charging towards him because, without even missing a beat, he sidestepped the man and the camera pivoted along with him so he could continue his report.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
But because there’s nothing a belligerent and entitled Caucasian can’t stand more than being ignored, Dollar Store Alec Baldwin felt the need to get up in Brewster’s face and continue to rant about him doing accurate reporting just as the newscaster was ending his report early and turning the feed over to anchor Craig Melvin because the white man just wouldn’t shut up and stop interrupting the broadcast.
“Hey! Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey,” Melvin said. “We’re going to check in with Shaq Brewster just to make sure all is well. There is a lot of crazy out there. There is a lot of crazy!”
Whew chile, the trailer park.
According to The Daily Beast, Melvin later confirmed that no off-camera lynchings happened and Brewster was just fine. It’s unclear if Brewster hit Party City Dick Cheyney with hands, feet and a can of Twisted Tea after the camera was off of him. Probably not, but one can hope.
“You probably saw or heard a few moments ago, one of our correspondents was disrupted by some wacky guy during his live shot there in Mississippi,” Melvin said. “Pleased to report that Shaquille Brewster is just fine. Shaq is okay.”
Meanwhile, the Gulfport Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying the rabid white man, and on Monday, the department confirmed he’d been identified without releasing his name.
SEE ALSO:
BLM Protesters Getting Paid After ‘Karen’ Law Violated By Shop Owner Who Called Cops
White Woman Follows Black Man In Walmart, Accuses Him Of Stealing A Phone Found in Her Car
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
1. Victoria's Secret Karen
1 of 32
Karen charges at a black woman and then turns on white woman tears when she realizes she’s being recorded. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9gzksgorLN— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) July 12, 2021
2. Mailbox Karen
2 of 32
I wish a Karen would roll up and call herself taking a package from my house because she suspects “something is going on in there.”— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 7, 2021
What is wrong with these white women? pic.twitter.com/ROX3zLPcTY
3. Karen goes shopping at Ross
3 of 32
This happened at a Ross Dress for Less…— Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) June 13, 2021
Told you. pic.twitter.com/FkSLsgxPUc
4. Karen Defaces Monument To Only Black Member Of Lewis And Clark Expedition4 of 32
5. Judith Ann Black, racist Burger King Whopper KarenSource:Sumter County Sheriff’s Office 5 of 32
6. Stephanie Denaro, AKA "Bagel Karen"
6 of 32
RACIST Anti-Masker Karen Calls Black Bakery worker B**** Ass N-word for denying service. pic.twitter.com/nRsF95RFmK— Karen (@crazykarens) March 24, 2021
7. Courtside Karen
7 of 32
PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021
8. Arlo SoHo Karen
8 of 32
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
9. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
9 of 32
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Read Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
10. 'Karen' the angry neighbor
10 of 32
hey guys!! this is my new neighbor!! pic.twitter.com/yZxsQD1daS— bailey (@bailey3jenkins) June 27, 2020
11. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument11 of 32
12. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
12 of 32
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
13. St. Louis 'Karen'13 of 32
14. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men14 of 32
15. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
15 of 32
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
16. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video16 of 32
17. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
17 of 32
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
18. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait18 of 32
19. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’19 of 32
20. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
20 of 32
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— James Juanillo (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
21. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"21 of 32
22. Karen's husband
22 of 32
23. Karen's other husband23 of 32
24.24 of 32
25.
25 of 32
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
26.
26 of 32
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Lives in a Police State. ✊🏽🦺🌈 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
27.27 of 32
28.
28 of 32
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
29.29 of 32
30.
30 of 32
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
31.
31 of 32
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
32.
32 of 32
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Cops Identify Deranged White Man Who Ran Up On Black Newscaster Reporting On Hurricane Ida was originally published on newsone.com