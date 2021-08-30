Travis Barker Honors Late Friend DJ AM On His 2nd Flight In 10 Years

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Travis Barker is an example of how people heal at their own pace. On his second flight in more than a decade he honors his late friend DJ AM.

As spotted on Buzz Feed the Blink 182 member took one step closer to conquering his fear of flying. Over the weekend he took a flight to Italy with Kourtney Kardashian. During the voyage he posted a photograph of his friend Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein. The two were the sole survivors of a plane crash in 2008. Their private aircraft was leaving South Carolina when it malfunctioned and crashed.

The tragedy killed their two friends, security guard Charles “Che” Still and assistant Chris Baker, along with the two pilots. While Barker and AM survived, it would be a long road to recovery for each. Travis specifically had to undergo 27 surgeries to treat several third degree burns. Goldstein would also be treated for several injuries. Unfortunately AM would die from a drug overdose on August 28, 2009. This trip would mark the second time the drummer would take an airplane since the crash. Earlier this month he traveled with Kourtney to Cabo Mexico.

