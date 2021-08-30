Spike Lee Re-Edits 9/11 HBO Doc After Sparking Conspiracy Controversy

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Once upon a time director Spike Lee’s name was synonymous with controversy and it seems he’s having a flashback of sorts.

Spike came under fire last week after doing something no Black man should do without thinking long and hard. That being, he decided to tell white people his TRUE feelings about a controversial issue while being in the public eye.

Apparently, like many of us, he doesn’t take the official explanation of what happened on 9-11 for face value and it has been reported by the New York Times that there are remarks from “conspiracy theorists” embedded therein.

“I’m Back In The Editing Room And Looking At The Eighth And Final Chapter Of NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½,” Lee said in a Wednesday statement, The Wrap reported. “I Respectfully Ask You To Hold Your Judgement Until You See The FINAL CUT. I Thank You, Spike Lee.”

“I mean, I got questions — and I hope that maybe the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing about 9/11,” he told the Times, going on to rant about the notorious jet fuel can’t melt steel beams conspiracy theory.

“The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperatures not reached. And then the juxtaposition of the way Building 7 fell to the ground — when you put it next to other building collapses that were demolitions, it’s like you’re looking at the same thing,” Lee said, arguing that people will make up their own minds and his approach is to “put the information in the movie and let people decide for themselves. I respect the intelligence of the audience.”

Lee was specifically called out for featuring members of the conspiracy group Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, whose members have suggested that government officials were involved in the World Trade Center collapse.

