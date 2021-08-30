Russ Parr Addresses Not Making It Into The Radio Hall Of Fame

We were ecstatic here at the Russ Parr Morning Show when it was announced last month that our head honcho earned himself a nomination to be inducted into the Radio Hall Of Fame.

Russ unfortunately didn’t get the full induction this time, and he wasn’t shy in the least bit when it came to explaining his true feelings as to why that didn’t happen — and yes, he definitely thinks it has everything to do with being Black.

You’ll have to listen to his entire rebuttal to understand his perspective completely — make sure you tune in until the very end! — but we promise it might even make you laugh a little once he gets his full point across. By the way, shoutout to 2020 inductee Donnie Simpson, and all the many other African Americans who’ve been inducted in the past. Better luck next year, RP!

Watch Russ Parr tell ’em how he really feels on not being included in the Radio Hall Of Fame below, and also his reaction after getting hit with the ultimate fact that may throw his whole point off:

