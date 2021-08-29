Beyoncé Looked Like A Beautiful Barbie Doll At Jay Z’s 40/40 Club Anniversary Celebration

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z’s popular NYC nightclub, The 40/40, was the place to be last night as many of the rapper’s celebrity friends and family showed up in celebration of the venue’s 18th anniversary. Among those in attendance was, of course, Beyoncé, who stole the show in her gorgeous look and stepped out as one of the best dressed of the evening.

Looking like a beautiful Black barbie doll, the almost 40-year-old songstress stepped out in a short, black sleeveless mini dress that showed off her toned legs and thighs. She accented the look with hot pink platform heels, a hot pink pouch purse, and a matching hot pink jacket that she wore off her shoulders. She wore her golden blonde locks in a half-up, half-down hairstyle and looked super cool in her dark, black shades. According to Fashion Bomb Daily’s Instagram, Queen Bey’s entire look was Versace, including the $1,295 Versace shoes and a $1,410 Versace bag.

Check out Beyonce’s look below.

“Shoes are giving me 90’s flashbacks and i luv it,” one fan commented on the look, and we couldn’t agree more!

Beyoncé, whose birthday is approaching fast, also shared a super cute pic showing off her full look to her IG page. The captionless images clearly speak for themselves as fans praised the singer for her adorable look. “Not you showing out cause your birthday next week,” one fan commented. Big Virgo energy!

Beyoncé wasn’t the only celebrity guest in attendance at last night’s affair as other celebs such as Van Jones, Remy Ma, Quincy Jones, and Megan Thee Stallion, who looked gorgeous in her off-the-shoulder white dress and long jet black hairstyle, were also in attendance for the big celebration. She flicked it up for the cameras with her boyfriend Pardi as the two looked adorable. Looks like she finally got those faux locs out!

The 40/40 Club is a chain of Jay Z’s sports bars and lounges. The nightclub first opened in NYC back in 2003, followed by Ataltna in 2005, Vegas 2 years later, and finally, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in 2012.

