President Trump Diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency

The White House announced that President Trump has been diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), a circulatory condition causing swelling in his lower legs. This diagnosis followed a comprehensive medical evaluation after mild swelling was noted. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that tests ruled out serious conditions like heart failure or deep vein thrombosis, emphasizing that CVI is common in adults over 70.

Additionally, the White House addressed bruising visible on President Trump’s hands, attributing it to “soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin,” which he takes for heart health. The diagnosis and explanation were shared in an effort of transparency amid public speculation regarding his health

