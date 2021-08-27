Candace Owens Calls On Parents to Remove Kids From School: “We Are Churning Out Useful Idiots”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Candace Owens is back in the headlines this week, and this for criticizing academic disciplines that over little value to society.

As reported by Mediate, Owens noted that college students who “partake in such areas of study wind up hating capitalism,” the outlet writes.

“They graduate college and they have no means to make money,” Owens said on her podcast. “You know what that turns them into? An angry person, a person that their country,” she explained, adding that “they go out and they become the Antifa thugs you see on the street, the Black Lives Matter thugs you see on the streets.”

“We are intentionally churning out useful idiots,” Owens said before asking her audience: “why are you sending your children to school?”

“If we do not win this battle nothing else will matter,” she said. “If these kids grow up and they belong to the system, America will fall. I am passionate right now in speaking to mothers and fathers and telling you that the time is now, to pull your kids out, bring your children back home. They will learn more in your household.”

Earlier this week, Owens was hit with a $20 million defamation lawsuit by former Maryland GOP congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik.

Klacik is coming for the right-wing provocateur after Owens posted a video to social media in June accusing Kimberly of being a strip club “madame” who laundered money and used campaign funds to buy and snort cocaine.

Owens responded to the lawsuit on Twitter, writing “Kimberly Klacik is a former stripper fraud who has me blocked on EVERY social media account since I exposed her shady FEC filings. She then called the lawsuit “frivolous” and an attempt “to distract/avoid questions about her FEC filings.”