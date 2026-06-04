Rep. Ted Lieu Brilliantly Corners Marco Rubio Into Lying About Donald Trump Sleeping During Meetings

KENT NISHIMURA / Marco Rubio / Donald Trump

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was caught lying about Donald Trump sleeping in his presence during his ass-kissing sessions, oops, we mean cabinet meetings.

During a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing where Rubio was testifying on the FY2027 State Department budget request, a tense exchange between Rep. Ted Lieu and the Secretary of State broke out over President Donald Trump’s health.

Rep. Ted Lieu Came With Receipts In The Form of Multiple Videos

Lieu got the ball rolling when he announced that he was going to play a video of Donald Trump appearing to be asleep while Marco Rubio is talking, getting a loud “Oh My God” from the Secretary of State.

Rep. Lieu followed up on the video by asking Rubio whether he had ever seen Trump sleeping during meetings.

“That’s false. That’s false. I’ve never seen him fall asleep,” Rubio told Lieu, while squeezing in the nugget that Donald Trump doesn’t sleep, and sometimes calls him, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Well, Lieu then tells Rubio that he just “lied to Congress” and then played another video from a meeting that was held in May with Donald Trump sitting next to him, resting his eyes, aka sleeping.

“You are literally talking about issues of war and peace, and Donald Trump is sleeping right next to you,” Lieu said to Rubio.

“No, he’s not,” Rubio barked back.

You think Lieu was done? Nope, he had more receipts. He then played a video of a French news broadcast reporting on Trump at the May 25 Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, seemingly dozing off while Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was bloviating.

“You’re lying consistently to Congress,” Lieu said to Rubio.

Rubio responded, claiming Trump “works inhumane hours,” admitting that Orange Mussolini doesn’t sleep on overseas flights and wanders around looking for someone to talk to. “I assure you, this is not a president that sleeps or is cognitively impaired in any way, shape, or form,” Rubio said.

If you’re trying to make a case for someone who is perfectly healthy, admitting they are behaving like a geriatric person in decline isn’t going to help your argument.

The Internet Loved Ted Lieu’s Masterful Questioning

Social media appreciated Lieu’s masterful play in getting Rubio to lie about Trump’s habit of falling asleep during meetings.

“A+ questioning by @tedlieu. Pivot-to-video perfection,” one person wrote in response to Lieu’s questioning.

Another person wrote, “Rubio swears he’s never seen Trump fall asleep next to him until Lieu queues up the video showing just that. Yet he argues that Trump stays up all night posting AI slop, aka *work*.

You can see more reactions below.