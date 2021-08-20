Beyoncé’s Dad Mathew Knowles Says “No, No, No” To Destiny’s Child Reunion

The Digital Era has made it to where everything we do on social media is looked at as a public service announcement, especially when you’re a public figure that’s amassed a huge following over the years.
For Destiny’s Child, the iconic R&B quartet-turned-trio that went into retirement almost two decades ago, a simple header photo switch-up on the group’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts led to trending speculation that a reunion was in the works. However, longtime manager Mathew Knowles has recently confirmed that the ladies will not be “jumpin’, jumpin'” into the studio anytime soon.
According to TMZ, Mathew says that “zero plans” have been made for DC to reunite in any way, be it an album or a tour. In regards to the social media update that sparked the initial rumors, the outlet says Knowles didn’t even request it to be changed and referred to it as “just a random, normal social media-type update.”
Although Mathew Knowles says that new interest in Destiny’s Child reuniting is “great” and will be taken into consideration for the future, don’t expect to be bouncing to “Bootylicious” anytime soon unfortunately. Let us know if you’d be interesting in a DC3 (or DC5?) reunion by hitting us up on our social media.
